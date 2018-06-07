Kingspan chief Gene Murtagh earns €3.4m from share sale

Kingspan chief executive, Gene Murtagh, has earned more than €3.4 million from selling shares in the insulation manufacturer.

An announcement to the Irish Stock Exchange shows that Mr Murtagh sold 86,359 shares in Kingspan after exercising options granted to him in 2013 under a bonus scheme.

Mr Murtagh sold the shares at €40 each, raising a total of €3.454 million. He exercised the options at 13 cent, meaning that the 86,359 shares cost him €11,096.67.

Kingspan gave him the share options in 2013 under an incentive scheme dating back to 2008.

Grant price

Kingspan shares were trading around the €9 mark when it granted its chief executive the options.

Quoted companies frequently give executives stock under bonus schemes that tie the awards to performance such as share price growth and returns to investors.