Job losses at Limerick baby formula factory

Nestle-owned, Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland Ltd, has sought redundancies at the company’s baby formula making factory in Co Limerick.

Over 600 highly skilled people are employed at the manufacturing plant in Askeaton, which produces a comprehensive range of infant formulas, growing up milks, and prenatal nutritional products.

Purchased by Nestle in 2012, Wyeth Nutritionals produces approximately 40,000 tonnes of formula products in both powder and ready-to-feed liquid formats annually, mainly supplying to China.

The redundancies are being sought as part of Nestle’s plans to reorganise a number of production lines at the Askeaton plant.

Nestle communicated its plans with staff in the past few days, and is in the early stages of engaging with unions.

A Nestle spokesperson confirmed the company was seeking redundancies, but they would not be drawn on the total number.

“Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland Limited is proposing to make some changes through offering a number of redundancies,” the spokeswoman stated.

“It is in consultation with its employees and their representatives. The aim is to reshape the factory’s operations.”

“We are in positive engagement with our employees on the matter and have no further comment at this time,” they addded.

The Askeaton plant was established in 1974 and encompasses a state of the art manufacturing facility. A research and development centre is co-located on the site.