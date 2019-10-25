Synonymous with hurley-making, Bourke Sports, in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, has made quite the name for itself by incorporating a sportswear and equipment business too. Manufacturing his own products has paid off for Cathal Bourke as the company secured their first intercounty contract last year.

What distinguishes your business from competitors? We are the only company that would be able to complement the craft of hurley-making with the supply and design of sports gear. When developing our sportswear, we wanted something that was durable but also looked good so our unique selling point would be in our fabric, which we worked closely with our suppliers to develop, ensuring it’s the best quality available to us.

What’s the biggest challenge that you’ve had to face? The biggest challenge I had to face would be the suppliers. I spent three years developing samples and going to different suppliers until I found one that could make products to a standard that I was happy with. We are lucky enough with the suppliers we actually picked. We’ve a great relationship with them and they are willing to work with us, which helps us to develop new products and keep up to date with sport industry trends.

What has been your major success to date? Last year we secured our first intercounty contract with Tipperary camogie so that has built huge credibility for the brand and I suppose we gain a lot of trust from the clubs around the country when they see our name on the Tipperary sportswear. Women in sport seems to be thriving at the moment, so it’s great to play a part in promoting women in sport.

What more could the Government do to help SMEs? There’s great support available through our local enterprise office. For people who are in business, I’m constantly availing of these services.

Entrepreneurs do a lot for the economy but if their business’s fail for whatever reason there seem to be few supports available. I think a support network would be good so that people who do fail have some sort of support service to go through in that situation.

Are banks open for business? Well I started the business as a 20-year-old. I did quantity surveying in college. When I came out of college I had no business experience so my business ideas, at the time, may have sounded a bit too ambitious. Initially I thought it very hard to get funding but thankfully now I’ve a good relationship with the bank.

The biggest mistakes you’ve made in business? Not asking for help sooner. In the early days I was trying to do sales and marketing, build a brand and manage stock. From meeting the enterprise board I’m now able to delegate. I have an advisory team which I reach out to on a regular basis.

Whom do you admire most in business and why? Phil Knight, the owner of Nike. He built what is essentially the biggest brand in the world from selling runners out of the boot of his car. Being in the sports industry myself, I’m in a similar space to him so it’s a story I can relate to. And, in Ireland, Pat McDonagh of Supermac’s. They both built businesses from the ground up and the risk paid off.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received? Blaise Brosnan told me to surround myself with people who are better than me. Hire people who are strong in areas where you are weak.

How do you see the short-term future? We are expanding our sales network to employ more people. Our goal is to achieve a GAA licence, so we are doing everything in our power to keep that in mind. Getting our camogie intercounty contracts will help us along the way.

What’s the business worth and would you sell it? Selling the business has never even crossed my mind, to be honest. I started Bourke Sports out of playing sport and my father had a hardware store, so I kind of had an interest for business from an early age anyway. Money is not really what excites me, it’s building a brand and a community around that. When I’m travelling around and I see people who are wearing the Bourke Sports brand, that’s what I get a kick out of. For now, I’m happy to continue to execute any plans we have in place that will continue our success.