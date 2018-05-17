IPL Plastics eyes late June flotation

IPL Plastics, formerly known as One51, plans to press ahead with its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) and flotation in Toronto in the second half of the June, according to its chief executive Alan Walsh.

Mr Walsh made the comments at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday at which the company is seeking shareholder approval to set up a new Canadian holding company, IPL Plastics Incorporated (IPLP).

The chief executive indicated that the price range for the expected IPO, which is expected to raise about €125 million, will be outlined next Tuesday.