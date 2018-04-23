IPL Plastics calls on shareholders to vote ahead of Toronto IPO

IPL Plastics, the company formerly known as One51, is to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 17th ahead of its plans to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange later this year.

The plastics manufacturer, which is headquartered in Dublin with production facilities in Ireland, the UK, North America and China, is expected to raise about €125 million when it lists later this year

At the meeting, on May 17th at The Westbury Hotel in Dublin, shareholders will be asked to approve a scheme which will see a reorganisation of the company, and the establishment of a new Canadian group holding company, IPL Plastics Incorporated (IPLP), to facilitate the potential launch of its shares in Toronto.

Under the scheme, shareholders will receive one new IPLP class B share for every five that they currently hold. Those shares will trade on a new grey market for six months after the flotation, at which point they will convert to common stock that can be traded in Canada. IPL will also issue new shares when it lists, in a move which is expected to dilute existing shareholders’ stake in IPL to less than 50 per cent.

IPLis expected to proceed promptly with its flotation plans once shareholder approval is received at the egm.