Intel gets green light for $4bn development at Leixlip

Kildare County Council has given the green light to Intel for its planned $4 billion (€3.53 billion) manufacturing fabrication (FAB) facility in Leixlip.

There were a small number of objections, including one from Thomas Reid, who opposed such expansion in the pat.

Kildare County Council would enjoy a windfall of €9.72 million if Intel proceeds with the development.

This comes three years after Intel secured planning permission for another expansion, bringing the total potential investment at the site to $8 billion and could employ up to 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion.

The projects would represent the largest single private investment in the history of the State if it proceeds.

Consultants for Intel told the council that the firm has already invested $12.5 billion on its site at Leixlip.

The council gave the plan the go-ahead after concluding that the proposal accords with national, regional and local planning policy and would not be injurious to the general amenity of the area and would be in proper accordance with the planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, the planning permission is almost certainly to be appealed to An Bord Pleanála by objectors.

This would result in the planning permission – if granted by the appeals board - – coming towards the end of the year.

Even before the council granted planning, environmentalist, Peter Sweetman wrote to the council last month to say that he would be appealing any decision to to the appeals board or to the High Court.

Local farmer, Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Blakestown, Carton, Maynooth has also lodged an objection to the plan – the current application is the seventh Intel Leixlip application the farmer has objected to since 2012 with six previous Intel applications brought before An Bord Pleanála by Mr Reid.

In 2015, Mr Reid emerged victorious in his battle with the IDA where a unanimous Supreme Court judgment found that the IDA seeking a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for Mr Reid’s farm had been in excess of its powers.