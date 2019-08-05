Harland and Wolff appoints administrators after failing to find a buyer

The business advisory firm BDO has been appointed as administrators to Belfast’s historic Harland and Wolff and the company is expected to file for insolvency tomorrow bringing to an end more than 150 years of shipbuilding tradition in Northern Ireland.

Following a series of board meetings management at Harland and Wolff signalled that the clock had run out to find a buyer for the yard and the administrators were appointed earlier today.

Union leaders have already held crisis meetings with the administrators but have been informed that there is no potential buyer waiting in the wings with a rescue plan for the shipyard that built the Titanic.

The Unite and the GMB trade unions, which represent Harland and Wolff workers, believe that the best option for the yard is for the UK Government to re-nationalise it.

But the UK Government has declined to intervene in what it has described as “ultimately a commercial issue” and there has been no indication of any support coming from any UK Government sources today.

Harland and Wolff’s workforce and union representatives have now been briefed by administrators about the next steps in the process but it is likely that up to 130 jobs may go immediately at the yard.

The yard, whose huge yellow cranes tower over central Belfast, remains one of the most potent symbols of the city’s past as an industrial engine of the British Empire.

It employed more than 30,000 in its World War Two heyday but has been in decline for over half a century and now employs 130 full-time workers, specialising in energy and marine engineering projects.

Workers last week locked themselves into the yard and refused to leave in a bid to take control of a process they fear will deprive them of their jobs.

A union representing workers said on Monday they would try to block administrators from entering the site, adding the best course of action was nationalisation.

Workers gave a letter to new British prime minister Boris Johnson last week calling for the state to nationalise the yard, but a British government spokesman said its fate was a commercial issue.

The latest move comes after Norwegian parent Dolphin Drilling filed for bankruptcy in June.

The Norwegian administrator of Dolphin Drilling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While administration would put 130 jobs at risk, it would not necessarily lead to the closure of the shipyard, much of whose land is on long lease from Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

- Reuters