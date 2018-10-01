GE cuts ties with CEO John Flannery after 14 months

General Electric chief executive John Flannery stepped down on Monday after just 14 months in charge as the company announced a $23 billion charge related to its power business.

Mr Flannery’s departure calls into question his plans to reorganise one of America’s best-known corporations by selling businesses and cutting costs.

Mr Flannery will be replaced by Lawrence Culp, who had the unanimous support of the board, the company said. Mr Culp, who served as chief executive and president of Danaher from 2000 to 2014, has most recently been lead independent director at GE.

The company said it will fall short of its previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share for 2018 due to weakness in its power business.

GE Power’s current goodwill balance is about $23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance, the company said. – Reuters