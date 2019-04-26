First quarter earnings rise at Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group

Thirstier consumers helped Ardagh Group, the glass bottle and tin can manufacturer run by Irish businessman Paul Coulson, to a 4 per cent earnings boost over the first three months of the year.

The US-listed giant on Friday reported a slight dip in quarterly sales to just over $2.2 billion (€2 billion), although underlying global sales rose 4 per cent once currency fluctuations were stripped out. It reported earnings (ebitda - a standard financial metric) of $363 million, up 6 per cent, or 9 per cent after currency swings.

Mr Coulson, Ardagh’s chairman and chief executive who controls a near one-third stake in the group, attributed some of its volume growth to increased sales of beverage cans on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Our first quarter performance was good, with growth in volumes, earnings and cash generation,” he told investors in a filing to the New York stock exchange. “Demand for our sustainable packaging solutions is generally strong and we grew volume in both our Americas and European metal packaging divisions notably in beverage cans, as well as in glass packaging in Europe.”

Globally, the company sold 6 per cent more beverage cans to drinks manufacturers than over the same three-month period last year. It also sold more glass bottles in Europe, although sales in this division slipped mrginally in the US.

In its annual results released earlier this year, the group recorded full year revenues of $9 billion, although it swung into a net loss due to problems with its US glass division and a weak European food harvest, which affected its metal packaging unit.

The company has shut, or announced the closure of, two beer bottle plants in the US over the last year.