Eugene Murtagh raises €44.5 million from Kingspan share sale
Chairman and founder retains 15 per cent of group
Eugene Murtagh is a founder of Cavan-based Kingspan. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons
Kingspan chairman Eugene Murtagh raised €44.5 million from selling shares in the insulation maker, it emerged on Friday.
Mr Murtagh is a founder of the Cavan-based group that makes and sells insulation boards and panels, along with other building materials, in Europe, North America, Australia and the Middle East.
A stock exchange announcement shows that Mr Murtagh sold one million shares in the group at €44.50 each for a total of €44.5 million on Thursday, May 16th.
Mr Murtagh, whose son Gene Murtagh, is Kingspan’s chief executive, retains almost 15 per cent of the group.