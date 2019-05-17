Eugene Murtagh raises €44.5 million from Kingspan share sale

Kingspan chairman Eugene Murtagh raised €44.5 million from selling shares in the insulation maker, it emerged on Friday.

Mr Murtagh is a founder of the Cavan-based group that makes and sells insulation boards and panels, along with other building materials, in Europe, North America, Australia and the Middle East.

A stock exchange announcement shows that Mr Murtagh sold one million shares in the group at €44.50 each for a total of €44.5 million on Thursday, May 16th.

Mr Murtagh, whose son Gene Murtagh, is Kingspan’s chief executive, retains almost 15 per cent of the group.