Enva Group buys British plastic recycling firm BSP

Waste management firm Enva Group has acquired British firm Blue Sky Plastic Recycling for an undiclosed sum.

It is the first acquisition by the company, formerly known as DCC Environmental, since its sale last year for £200 million.

BSP specialises in recycling plastics from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and other waste plastic materials, using a method that converts the plastics into high quality compounds and regrinds.

The BSP unit will continue to be led by its current managing director Chris Riddle.

“The acquisition of BSP extends our existing suite of material recovery solutions. We are excited about the opportunity to support and accelerate the further development of BSP as it leverages its expertise across an ever-wider range of waste plastic materials,” said Tom Walsh, CEO of Enva Group.

Executive chairman Niall Wall said the acquisition would open up a strategically important dimension for the group, with the opportunity to capitalise on a growing demand in a specialist area of the plastic recycling market.