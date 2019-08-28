Engineering company Jacobs to add 200 jobs across Ireland

US multinational engineering group Jacobs said it will create 200 new jobs across its facilities in Dublin, Cork and Belfast after completing a €4.5 million investment in its Cork base.

The Texas-headquartered company said it will hire for new roles across a range of specialities including project and construction management, design and commissioning.

Jacobs, which now employs more than 1,100 staff in Ireland, first established a presence here in 1974 when it opened its first operation outside of the US.

“We opened our Dublin, Ireland, office 45 years ago to design and build a pharmaceutical plant,” said Jacobs chairman and chief executive Steve Demetriou. “Today, we continue to capture attractive growth opportunities for complex work in the advanced facilities and infrastructure markets that we are uniquely positioned to perform,” he added.

IDA executive director Mary Buckley said Jacobs is an “important part of the support ecosystem” for a number of companies in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors.

“The Company has demonstrated a strong commitment to Cork where it is a valued employer whose longevity has been of substantial benefit to the local economy,” she said.