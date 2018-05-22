Dublin-based IPL Plastics to float value of up to €573m

Dublin-based IPL Plastics, formerly known as One51, expects to float on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a market value of as much as $861.8 million (€573 million).

That is based off an indicative price range of 13.5-16 Canadian dollars per share at which the company said on Tuesday it plans to issue new stock and raise up to $200 million in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The range points to a valuation of between $553.36 million and $661.76 million for the company before the new equity is raised.

While 2,000 legacy shareholders in IPL Plastics - including Irish farmers, dairy co-ops and high-net-worth individuals - will not be able to trade shares on the stock market for six months after the IPO, the company is offering to buy back as much as CA$50 million of stock in the meantime.

The price of that buy-back offer will be set at the IPO price, though group chief executive Alan Walsh indicated last week that he expected “minimal” uptake from existing shareholders for the buy-back offer.

The price range reflects the fact that shareholders last week approved a share consolidation at the company, where existing shareholders will receive five shares in a new holding company to be listed in Toronto in the second half of June for every one share they currently hold.