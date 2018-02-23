Double digit profit hike at Kingspan but shares fall 6%

Profits at insulation specialist Kingspan rose 11 per cent to € 377 million last year, figures released on Friday show. Kingspan said that revenues for 2017 grew 18 per cent to € 3.7 billion from € 3.1 billion the previous year.

However shares in the insulation manufacturer opened almost 6 per cent down at € 35.08 on the Irish Stock Exchange, after the company said it had a slow start to 2018 and highlighted weak UK demand for some products.

Trading profit grew 11 per cent to €377.5 million last year from €341 million in 2016. Earnings per share increased at the same rate to 159 cent from 143.8 cent.

Kingspan committed to spending a record € 614 million on buying rivals during the year.

Of that it spent € 174 million during 2017, entering new markets such as Brazil, Colombia and southern Europe.

In December it announced that it was buying Synthesia, and insulation board manufacturer with businesses in Iberia and south and central America, and Balex Metal in Poland. Earlier in the year it bought Isoeste Construction Isometrics in Brazil, Brakel Group in Holland and CPI Daylighting in Holland.

Along with those, it did several smaller deals across its insulation panels, environmental and flooring divisions.

Kingspan’s net debt grew by € 36 million last year to € 464 million on December 31 2017.

Chief executive, Gene Murtagh, described 2017 as another year of strong performance for the Cavan-based group.

“We have continued our globalisation strategy with several significant acquisitions including establishing a market-leading position in Latin America, ” he said.

Mr Murtagh added that the company had managed increased raw material costs to minimise the impact on profits.

“Notwithstanding the weakening UK market our well diversified business is well-placed for the longer term,” he said.

UK orders for insulated panels were down 15 per cent in the opening weeks of 2018, the company said. This stemmed from a sharp fall in orders for low-rise, non-residential projects. However, insulation board sales in the UK held up reasonably well.

Kingspan said that other markets remained in solid shape and pointed out that this, along with the new territories that it entered during 2017, should counterbalance the weakening UK building environment.