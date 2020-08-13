Does IPL’s stock move suggest another twist?

Cantillon: Stock in the firm formerly known as One51 rises above offer price for first time

 

At first glance, headline second-quarter results from IPL Plastics, the company formerly known as One51 that is subject to an agreed takeover by US private equity group Madison Dearborn, may suggest that shareholders shouldn’t be too greedy and expect a better offer to emerge.

With revenues down 9 per cent on the year, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (Ebitda) off 6 per cent, and net profit having slumped 37 per cent to $5.3 million (€4.5 million), the challenges facing the group amid Covid-19 are clear.

However, Davy analyst Flor O’Donoghoe said the Ebitda figure of $26.8 million is a good deal better than the figure of close to $20 million he was expecting – noting that the Ebitda margin of 17.5 per cent was 0.6 percentage points higher than for the same period last year.

“With the proposed takeover of IPL Plastics [IPLP] seeking shareholder approval in late September, the group’s [second-quarter] results may be its last as a listed entity. If that is the case, IPLP will bow out having made good progress over the course of the last 18 months in improving the group’s operating margin,” concluded O’Donoghue.

The Toronto-listed Irish-run company, whose legacy shareholder include Irish farmers, dairy co-operatives and high-net-worth individuals, has given itself until the end of this month at least – and a further 10 days, if needed – to try to flush out a rival bid to Madison Dearborn’s 10 Canadian dollar-a-share offer.

Few analysts believe this will amount to anything.

There were stirrings on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday however, with the stock rising above the offer price for the first time since the deal was announced at the end of July – to reach 10.31 Canadian dollars a share.

Whether this is wishful thinking on the part of investors or a sign that something may be afoot remains to be seen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.