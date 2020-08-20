CRH profits tumble 28% to €438m as Covid-19 hits construction

Profits at building materials giant , CRH, fell by almost 30 per cent to €438 million as Covid-19 shut down construction during the first half of the year.

CRH, which has businesses in Europe and the Americas, confirmed on Thursday that the pandemic had materially hit its operations.

Profit before tax fell 28 per cent to $518 million (€438 million) in the first half of this year, from $717 million during the opening six months of 2019.

Revenues fell 5 per cent to $12.2 billion in the first half of 2020, from $12.9 billion during the same period last year.

The figures cover the period when coronavirus shut down construction in the Irish group’s main markets.

The group cut $200 million in fixed costs and the same amount from capital spending during the first half in a bid to tackle the crisis.

Based on current trends, the company expects sales in the three months ending September 30th to be slightly behind the same period last year.

Albert Manifold, CRH chief executive, said that the outlook for the rest of this year and into 2021 “remained uncertain and is dependent on an improving health situation across our markets”.