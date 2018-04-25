CRH launches €1bn share buy-back

CRH said on Wednesday it plans to launch a €1 billion share buyback programme as the building materials group signalled new targets for the sale of unwanted businesses.

Group chief executive Albert Manifold said in an interview with The Irish Times last week that a share repurchase programme, its first in a decade, was under active consideration, sending the stock soaring by 3.4 per cent on Friday.

The news comes in a trading update issued a day ahead of the company’s annual general meeting, which also showed that sales fell by 2 per cent in the first quarter of the year on the back of poor winter weather and the timing of Easter holidays.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Robert Eason said that the sales decline was “as expected”. He said that the group’s announcement that it expects to generate €1.5 billion to €2 billion of proceeds over the medium term from further asset sales, as well as its share buyback plan show that “capital allocation remains to the fore”.

“Overall, we view this morning’s statements as being positive,” Mr Eason said.

CRH group said that “prolonged winter weather conditions and the timing of Easter holidays” saw like-for-like sales drop by 2 per cent in the three months to March 31st 2018.

In Europe, sales were 2 per cent behind, while weather also hit the group’s activities in the Americas, with sales down by 3 per cent. In the Philippines, “competitive market conditions” meant that sales were 5 per cent behind the first quarter of 2017.

Ireland

In Ireland, CRH said that volumes in all products were behind due to weather disruption, but also pointed to positive pricing trends, while in the UK, CRH said it was a “challenging start to the year” as volumes for all products were impacted by significant weather disruption and were behind 2017.

Group earnings (EBITDA) however are expected to be in line with the first half of 2017 (at about €1.02bn), and with “normal weather patterns and in the absence of any major market dislocations” CRH is forecasting earnings for the second half of the year to be ahead of last year. The first six months of the year are traditionally less significant for the group.

Mr Manifold said: “Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation provides us with this opportunity to return excess cash to shareholders, while at the same time continuing to invest in our business and execute our strategic growth initiatives. We remain committed to our progressive dividend policy and our investment grade rating. This repurchase programme demonstrates management’s confidence in the outlook for our business, our continued strong cash generation and our flexibility to deliver value to shareholders.”