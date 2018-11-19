Craft brewers have settled dispute, High Court told

A High Court dispute between two craft beer-brewing firms has been settled.

Whiplash Beer Limited had brought proceedings against The Dublin Lager Company Limited, trading as Larkins Brewing Company.

The two companies operate out of a shared facility at Renmore Business Park, Kilcoole Co Wicklow, which is owned by the defendant.

Last month, Whiplash secured a temporary injunction against the Dublin Lager Company claiming the defendant company had prevented one of Whiplash’s owners and directors, Alex Lawes, entering the premises.

It claimed that Mr Lawes needed access to the premises and his absence has created uncertainty over the business.

The injunction, granted on an ex-parte basis, prevented the defendant firm interfering with Whiplash’s business.

The order also prevented the defendant from stopping anyone from Whiplash, represented in court by Rory Kennedy, entering into the shared premises.

The defendant denied any wrongdoing and through its counsel, Eugene Gleeson SC sought to have the injunction lifted.

The matter was adjourned following a recommendation by Mr Justice David Barniville the sides agreed the matter should go to mediation.

When the case returned before the Court Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told by Rory Kennedy, for Whiplash, the mediation had resulted in a settlement and the case could be struck out. No details of the settlement were outlined