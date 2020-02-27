Cost of living may be factor in engineering skills shortage

Cantillon: Despite rising salaries, prices in Republic over 27% higher than EU average

Engineering employers are reporting skills shortages as the main barrier to growth within the sector. File photograph: iStock

Engineering employers are reporting skills shortages as the main barrier to growth within the sector. File photograph: iStock

 

You’d be forgiven for thinking the State’s efforts to sign up young people to careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) were unsuccessful given the public pronouncements of influential lobby groups in the area.

But figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) put paid to that myth, showing that we had the highest number of Stem graduates per head in the 28 European Union countries in 2017.

That appears to tally with figures from Engineers Ireland which said it has reported a 48 per cent increase in entrants to civil and building engineering courses in higher education over the past five years. Yet the sector’s representative body also said that more than 94 per cent of engineering employers are reporting skills shortages as the main barrier to growth within the sector.

That figure is all the more startling given salaries are up 21 per cent to €33,750 in the same five-year period.

So what’s going on here?

Well, another statistic in Wednesday’s CSO report may provide a clue. According to the data, consumer prices in the Republic were 27.3 per cent higher than the EU average and the second highest in the EU in 2018 after Denmark.

Such high costs may well mean that the old reliable career paths, such as engineering, are no longer sufficiently financially attractive to graduates.

It could also simply be the case that the science, technology and mathematics areas are hoovering up the best candidates emerging in this field.

That the E in Stem is being left behind could be viewed as troubling, especially given the State’s grand ambitions for new infrastructure.

But the Government deserves plaudits for its success based on the figures published by the CSO. So, rather than call out funding levels and “inadequate resourcing” as it did just last year, perhaps the engineers should look more to how they can help themselves. Because for once, this doesn’t look like a problem of the Government’s making.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.