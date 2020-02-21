Coleraine-based company Maine creating 150 new jobs

Coleraine-based Maine Surface Finishing is to create 155 jobs as par of a £9.5 million (€11.3 million) expansion.

The company, which provides powder coating and wet paint spraying and in-house fabrication, operates across four facilities in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt.

Among the new jobs on offer are roles for highly skilled engineers, fabricators, welders and administrators.

Forty jobs are already in place with the remaining staff to be taken on over the next two years.

In total, the new roles will contribute almost £3.8 million in annual salaries to the local economy, according to Invest Northern Ireland, which has contributed £1.5 million towards the project.

“Whilst we already have a strong position supplying many of Northern Ireland’s original equipment manufacturers, this investment will enable us to improve our efficiency, ramp up production and pursue identified opportunities in Britain and Ireland,” said Maine director, Adrian Dixon.