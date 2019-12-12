Co Clare company adding 100 staff to service Med Tech multinationals

A Co Clare-based company which supplies products to medical technology businesses plans to expand its workforce by 100 staff in the coming three years.

Modular Automation has acquired 8 acres of land in Shannon to expand its facility and has 60,000sq ft of space ready to use as production space to support immediate requirements.

The company, which also has a facility in Jacksonville, Florida, supplied products to customers including Johnson and Johnson, Stryker and Boston Scientific.

“Our team has doubled in the past five years to over 170 employees and due to growing demand, we now plan to create another 100 jobs over the next three years,” said Modular’s chief executive, Vivian Farrell.

“We are also investing to substantially expand our facility to give us the capacity to deliver more for our customers both at home and across the US,” she said.

Modular’s new employees will work across a range of areas including as validation engineers, technicians, designers and project managers.

Speaking about the new positions, Minister for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen noted the addition of 100 high quality jobs is a welcome boost for the Shannon area which “illustrates the capacity of the mid-west to become a regional hub for innovation and technology”.