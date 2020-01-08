Carlos Ghosn decries ‘ruthess’ treatment by Japanese proesecutors

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by Japanese prosecutors, who threatened to take action against his family if he didn’t confess to their accusations.

“I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends,” Mr Ghosn told a news conference in Beruit where he fled from Japan last month, where he was awaiting trial on charges of under reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

“It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones,” he said, adding that he had been interrogated for up eight hours a day without lawyers present.

“’It will get worse for you if you don’t just confess’, the prosecutor told me repeatedly,” he said. Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for his wife, Carole Ghosn, for alleged perjury.

Mr Ghosn said he had been ready to retire from his positions at Nissan in June 2018. “I unfortunately accepted this offer to continue to integrate the two companies [Renault and Nissan],” he said. “Some of my Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan, was to get rid of me.”

He refused to discuss the dertails of his departure from Japan. “I am not here to talk about how I left Japan... I am here to talk about why. I am here to shed light on a system that violates the most basic [human rights].

“I am here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place.

He said his arrest and detention were “ the result of a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals”.

“This [escape] was the most difficult decision of my life but I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4 per cent, and I believe this number is far higher for foreigners,” the former industry kingpin said.

Japan’s Ministry of Justice has said it will try to find a way to bring Mr Ghosn back from Lebanon, even though it has no extradition treaty with Japan. Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Mr Ghosn was smuggled out to Beirut. Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking his arrest.

Mr Ghosn’s news conference marks the latest twist in a 14-month saga that has shaken the global car industry, jeopardised the alliance of Nissan and top shareholder Renault and increased scrutiny of Japan’s judicial system.

Earlier, his team attacked Nissan, saying the automaker had sacrificed him. “That investigation was never about finding the truth,” they said in a statement. “It was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault.” – Reuters /Blomberg