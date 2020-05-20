Britain's Rolls-Royce to lay-off 9,000 jobs

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said that it would need to lay-off at least 9,000 of its 52,000 staff to make annual cost savings of £1.3 billion (€1.45 billion) as it seeks to cope with the downturn in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business, the company said, as it started consultations with unions.

Chief executive Warren East said: “This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it. Our airline customers and airframe partners are having to adapt and so must we.

“Being told that there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect and it is especially hard when all of us take so much pride in working for Rolls-Royce. But we must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.” - Reuters / PA