Bombardier to cut almost 500 jobs in North

Bombardier is to cut nearly 500 jobs in the North.

The aerospace group said the company had “reviewed” its Northern Ireland operations as part of “a company-wide” restructuring programme which aims to cut costs and as a result it plans to “reduce our workforce across the company by 490 employees”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bombardier said: “We acknowledge the impact this will have on our workforce and their families and we continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies.

“However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness.”

Five sites

Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people across five sites in the North.

The Canadian aerospace announced plans earlier this month to cut 5,000 jobs worldwide as part of a major restructuring programme focused on “optimising production, management processes and reducing indirect costs”.