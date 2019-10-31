Bombardier sells Belfast aircraft wings plant to Spirit

Bombardier has agreed to sell a wing factory in Northern Ireland and two other facilities to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings for $500 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities.

The Belfast operation makes wings for Airbus SE’s A220 jetliner, an aircraft that cash-strapped Bombardier developed before handing control last year to the European planemaker.

The plant is considered politically sensitive as it is the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of around 3,500.

The A220 program is growing with Airbus recording a backlog of 435 of the 110 to 130 seat jets as of September 30th.

Steve Turner, general secretary at trade union Unite, said: “Today’s deal will see Bombardier’s footprint here transfer as a whole to one of the world’s largest independent producers of aerostructures.”

He added: “We are pleased that Bombardier has heeded our call to be a responsible seller and the need for Bombardier aerostructures production to be transferred as a whole to a company with an excellent track record in aerospace rather than a short-termist hedge fund.

“It is a sale that offers hope for a positive future for Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland and their colleagues in the supply chain.”

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite regional coordinating officer, hoped the announcement would be followed up by investment in the future. “Such investment would be good news for the workers and would secure a future at the forefront of the aerospace manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland.”

The deal also covers a plant in Morocco and a maintenance, overhaul and repair shop in Dallas, Bombardier and Spirit said Thursday.

The sale caps Bombardier’s exit from the airliner business as chief executive Alain Bellemare refocuses the manufacturer on building private jets and trains.

For Spirit, buying the Belfast plant will expand its role as an Airbus supplier and lessen its dependence on Boeing and the 737 Max, which has been grounded for more than seven months after two deadly crashes.

“This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy of increasing Airbus content, developing low-cost country footprint, and growing our aftermarket business,” said Spirit chief executive Tom Gentile. “The Bombardier operations bring world-class engineering expertise to Spirit and add to a strong track record of innovation, especially in advanced composites.

“Belfast has developed an impressive position in business jet fuselage production, in addition to the world-acclaimed fully integrated A220 composite wing,” he added.

The acquired operations have more than 4,000 employees and expected 2019 revenue of about $1 billion, Spirit said. Their backlog of work includes supply contracts for the A220 and Airbus’s A320neo, as well as for business and regional jets made by Montreal-based Bombardier.

As part of the agreement, Spirit said it would assume about $300 million in net pension liabilities, and approximately $290 million of government grant repayment obligations, bringing the total value of the transaction to $1.09 billion. That’s 10 times the estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of the acquired businesses, Spirit said.

The Kansas-based company will also make a cash contribution of about $130 million toward pension liabilities. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first half of next year.– Bloomberg / Reuters