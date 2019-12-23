Boeing CEO departs as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as chief executive and president, from January 13th, the company said.

“The board of directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said.

The move followed a rare public rebuke earlier this month by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a damaging two-day stint in October before the US Congress, where Mr Muilenburg faced calls to resign from lawmakers and victims’ relatives. Chief financial officer Greg Smith will serve as interim chief executive during a brief transition period until Mr Calhoun takes over, and board director Larry Kellner will replace Mr Calhoun as chairman. – Reuters/Bloomberg