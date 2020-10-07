Belfast’s MSO Cleland to invest £5m to grow sustainable packaging business

Belfast-based packaging company MSO Cleland is to invest £5 million (€5.5 million) and create 35 jobs as it aims to tap into growing demand for sustainable packaging.

The business, which specialises in complete packaging solutions, from design to delivery of cartonboard packaging and labels for the food and drink, and pharmaceutical sectors, will use the money to purchase new equipment to build on its current capabilities.

“Since taking over MSO in 2013, we have significantly restructured our business and worked hard to rebuild an impressive reputation in the packaging industry across the UK, Republic of Ireland and increasingly into Europe, ” said Joanna Calixto, managing director of MSO Cleland. “With Covid-19, it may seem a strange time to many to make this investment, but we’ve been laying the foundations for the last number of years. This has included creating our growth strategy and setting up our Apprenticeship scheme, focusing on the right skills set and business culture for our workforce in preparation for this next phase.”

The company benefitted from a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Ulster University in 2018, which prompted the move into the manufacturing of sustainable packaging.

Strategic step

Invest Northern Ireland’s chief executive Kevin Holland said the investment was an important strategic step for MSO Cleland.

“Over the last number of years, demand for sustainable packaging has surged as companies and consumers look to reduce their dependency on plastic packaging. Recognising this, MSO is investing £5 million to purchase new equipment, which will help it to build a strong and solid competitive position,” he said. “ In addition, the 35 new jobs will contribute £800,000 in annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy and will help the company to accelerate its growth internationally.”