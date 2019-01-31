Ardagh shares wobble as US glass plant set to close

Shares in Irish financier Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group wobbled on Thursday as it announced plans to close a second US glass container plant in a little over a years, signalling that this area of the business remains under pressure.

The New York-listed company said that it has decided to permanently cease production at its Lincoln, Illinois, glass container facility, which employs about 150 people, around April 30th.

“This footprint adjustment, combined with our ongoing focus on cost reduction, aims to further enhance our competitiveness, as well as our optimising the effectiveness of our capital investments,” the company said.

“Ardagh continues to pursue improvements in flexibility, quality and service to further strengthen our position in the US glass market and progressively restore appropriate levels of profitability in Glass - North America.”

Ardagh, which floated on the stock market almost two years ago, closed a beer bottle manufacturing plant in Milford, Massachusetts last March, with a loss of about 250 jobs, and subsequently temporarily suspended production at a plant in Louisiana, as it grappled with weak demand in the mass beer market.

Value fallen

Shares in the company fell as much as 1.2 per cent on Thursday morning in New York. The company’s value has fallen by almost 38 per cent over the past 12 months to $2.78 billion (€2.24 billion).

Ardagh, in which Mr Coulson effectively owns a 33 per cent stake, downgraded its full-year 2018 earnings forecast twice in the second half of last year, amid problems in its American glass division, currency fluctuations, and a weak European food harvest that affected its metal packaging unit on this side of the Atlantic.

The company’s latest projection is that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) would be between $1.45 billion and $1.475 billion.