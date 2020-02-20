Ardagh sees earnings growth slowing after solid 2019

Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers maker led by Irish financier Paul Coulson, has forecast that its earnings will rise 2.3 per cent to $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) this year - about half the pace of growth recorded for 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew by 5 per cent last year to $1.17 billion last year, and would have advanced by 8 per cent had it not been impacted by currency fluctuations. Sales dipped by $16 million to $6.66 billion as a result of foreign exchange movements.

The full-year figures were in line with analysts’ expectations.

“2019 was a year of significant progress for the group,” said Mr Coulson, the company’s chairman, chief executive and main shareholder. “The sustainability-driven demand backdrop for our infinitely-recyclable products remains favourable and we look to further progress in 2020.”

Glass packaging

Ardagh said that Metal Packaging demand was strong, notably in the Americas, and global beverage can shipments increased by 5 per cent. Glass packaging Europe delivered “another excellent year of growth, while glass packaging North America successfully stabilized earnings,” he said.

Ardagh, which is effectively 33 per cent owned by chairman Mr Coulson, completed a deal last October to fold its food and speciality business into a joint venture called Trivium, controlled by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ardagh received $2.5 billion in cash as part of the transaction as well as a 43 per cent stake in Trivium.