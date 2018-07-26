Ardagh’s first-half profits hit $43m as revenues rise

Irish-led bottle and can maker, Ardagh, earned $43 million profits in the six months ended June 30th, new figures show.

First-half revenues at Ardagh, one of world’s biggest producers of food packaging, rose more than 10 per cent to $4.57 billion from $4.17 billion during the same period in 2017.

Profit for the period hit $43 million, turning around a loss of $31 million during the initial six months of last year. First-half earnings per share were 18 cent, against a loss of 14 cent at the interim stage in 2017.

New York-listed Ardagh, which has it roots in the Irish company of the same name, makes bottles and cans for multinational customers that include Heineken, Coca-Cola, food processor John West and cosmetics manufacturer L’Oreal.

Ardagh recently pledged to repay $440 million of its debt at the end of this month. The group’s net liabilities were $8 billion at the end of June, slightly ahead of the $7.8 billion it owed creditors on December 31st.

Profits in the second quarter of the year - the three months ended June 30th - rose 45 per cent to $58 million from $33 million during the comparable period in 2017.

Ardagh said that second-quarter revenues rose 6 per cent to $2.35 billion from $2.21 billion in the same three months last year.

Before factoring in $75 million in once-off expenses for restructuring elements of Ardagh’s business, $134 million in amortisation, and various tax charges, profits for the first half were $199 million.

Chairman and chief executive, Paul Coulson, said on Thursday that Ardagh’s second-quarter figures reflected good performances in three of its four divisions.

A fall in its North American glass business offset this, but Mr Coulson predicted that moves to improve its profitability would benefit the group more gradually than expected.

“We also completed two significant investment projects in metal packaging and have called a further $440 million of debt for redemption,” Mr Coulson added.

He indicated Ardagh would focus on further debt repayment as it entered the second half of the year, when the business normally generates more cash than in the first six months.