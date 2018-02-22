Ardagh reports higher earnings but cautious on 2018

Ardagh Group, the Irish-led glass and metal containers manufacturer, has reported a 16 per cent rise in earnings for 2017 as sales jumped 20 per cent.

Led by financier Paul Coulson, the company which listed in New York last April, recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €1.34 billion for the 12 months to the end of December, up from €1.16 billion a year earlier.

Revenues rose to €7.6 billion from €6.3 million over the same period.

Ardagh said inclusion of Beverage Can acquisition, which it acquired from Ball and Rexam in April 2016 in a $3.42 billion deal, increased turnover by €1.3 billion versus the prior year.

Revenue growth also reflected higher selling prices driven by the pass through of higher input costs, which were partly offset by adverse currency translation effects of €102 million.

On a pro forma constant currency bases, adjusted bitda rose 2 per cent while turnover was up 1 per cent.

The company reported fourth quarter revenues of €1.8 billion, a decrease of 2 per cent at actual exchange rates and a 1 per cent rise versus the same period a year earlier on a constant currency basis.

Fourth quarter adjusted ebitda of €285 million was down 7 per cent at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted ebitda decreased by 3 per cent.

“Fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations, with constant currency revenue up 1 per cent and adjusted ebitda advancing in three of our four divisions. Profit improvement initiatives in Glass North America are under way and we remain focused on driving growth in adjusted ebitda and cash generation as we continue to de-lever,” said Mr Coulson, the group’s chairman and chief executive.

The company, which adopted US dollar reporting from the start of the year, said it expects adjusted ebitda to be broadly unchanged in 2018 at approximately $1.6 billion (€1.3 billion). First quarter earnings totalled $345 million, Ardagh added.

Ardagh reported earnings per share of €0.24 for 2017 as against a €0.33 loss per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share growth of 44 per cent to €1.63 for the full year was also recorded.

In December, the group closed a committed five year $850 million loan facility.