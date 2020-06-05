Ardagh Group launches €350m bond sale

Glass and metal containers-maker Ardagh launched a €350 million bond sale on Friday.

The senior secured notes carry an interest rate of 2.125 per cent. Net proceeds from the issuance of sale will be used to redeem a portion of the €741 million notes due in 2024 at a rate of 2.750 per cent.

The company, led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, will also use the cash to pay accrued interest and redemption premium.

Ardagh is among the most opportunistic Irish-run companies at refinancing debt as windows open in the market.

The company is a global supplier of recyclable metal and glass packaging. It operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $6.7 billion.

Ardagh pulled its full-year financial forecasts earlier this year amid economic uncertainty even though demand for its products have generally remained strong to date.