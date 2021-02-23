Ardagh confirms plan to list $8.5bn drink cans unit

Ardagh Group, the packaging group led by Dubliner Paul Coulson, confirmed on Tuesday that it plans to secure a separate US stock listing of its prized beverage cans unit in a deal that values the business at $8.5 billion (€7 billion).

The listing will be the result of Ardagh merging its fast-growing drink cans business with a so-called blank cheque company, called Gores Holdings V, that raised $525 million in an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of doing deals.

The resulting company, which will be called Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) will go on to raise a further $600 million from equity investors and $2.65 billion in debt.

Payment

Ardagh Group will receive up to a $3.4 billion cash payment as a result of the tie-up and retain an 80 per cent stake in AMP. The proceeds will be used to lower the group’s net debt.

Ardagh, which traces its roots back to the long-shuttered Irish Glass Bottle factory in Ringsend in Dublin, entered the drink cans business in 2016 through the $3.4 billion purchase of assets from US packaging group Ball and UK rival Rexam as they offloaded plants to appease competition authorities to complete their own merger.

Mr Coulson, Ardagh Group’s chairman, chief executive and effectively its main shareholder, said last week that the group planned to invest $1.8 billion building out the beverage cans business in an effort to double the unit’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) over the next four years to $1.1 billion.

The company also plans to invest $300 million in its glass containers business over the same period. The total investment programme is 17 per cent bigger than one flagged by the company last October.

Analysts say that beverage cans businesses are attracting higher valuations than glass businesses, as this segment of the market is being buoyed by the fast-growing areas of canned energy drinks, flavoured beverages and craft beer. Both metal and glass packaging businesses are benefitting from an ongoing shift away from plastic packaging.

Ardagh spun its and specialty cans business into a joint venture, called Trivium Packaging, in late 2019. It retains a 42 per cent interest in that operation, with the venture controlled by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Trends

The chief executive of Ardagh’s metal packaging business, Oliver Graham, will be CEO of AMP, while Mr Coulson will serve as chairman. The group’s chief operating officer, Shaun Murphy, will become vice chairman of AMP.

“Ardagh Metal Packaging is benefiting from long-term megatrends, including sustainability and changing consumer preferences,” said Mr Coulson.

“The business has grown significantly since our acquisition of the metal beverage packaging business in 2016 and we have a clear roadmap that we believe will lead us to more than double adjusted ebitda by 2024, as we invest in support of our customers’ growth.”

Mr Coulson said the group plans to remain a “committed, long-term majority shareholder of AMP as it continues its growth journey”.