Ardagh agrees Trivium partnership with Exal on metal packaging

Glass and metal packaging giant Ardagh Group said it had agreed a deal with Exal to form a global metal packaging producer under the Trivium banner.

Ardagh said it would combine its food and specialty metal packaging business with Exal, which is controlled Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, to create one of the largest metal packaging companies in the world, with 57 production facilities employing approximately 7,800 people

Under the deal, chairman chief executive of Ardagh Paul Coulson will take up the role of Trivium chairman, and Exal chief Michael Mapes will be chief executive. Ardagh will have a 43 per cent stake in the firm, with the remaining 57 per cent controlled by Ontario Teachers’.

Mr Coulson described the deal as “a combination of two highly complementary and well-invested businesses”.

“Trivium has the products, customers, innovation capabilities and leadership team to deliver continued growth and success, as brand owners and consumers increasingly seek sustainable packaging solutions,” he said.

Ardagh will also receive approximately $2.5 billion in cash proceeds from the deal, which it plans to use to repay a range of debt options.

Netherlands headquartered Trivium will serve customers operating in food, seafood, pet food, nutrition, beauty and personal care, household care and premium beverages markets.

“Trivium establishes a focused global leader at a time when metal packaging is poised to provide a compelling solution to help address the sustainability concerns facing consumers, brand owners, and governments,” Mr Mapes said.

Ardagh said pro forma revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $2.7 billion and $469 million respectively in the 12 months ended March 31st, 2019. Synergy benefits are predicted to be $40 million.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.