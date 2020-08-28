Alternative IPL offer fails to materialise

IPL Plastics is a step closer to a €356 million sale to US investor Madison Dearborn after likely bidders decided against offering a higher price for the Irish Canadian manufacturer.

Madison Dearborn is offering $555 million Canadian dollars (€356 million) for IPL, but a “go-shop” clause in the deal allowed the plastic container maker 30 days to establish if others were prepared to pay more for the business.

IPL confirmed on Friday that 14 of 57 potential bidders approached by the company’s advisors, BMO Nesbitt Burns, expressed interest in a deal.

‘No longer interested’

“All 14 prospective purchasers subsequently informed BMO that they were no longer interested in pursuing a transaction with the company and no superior proposal was received during the go-shop period,” IPL said.

The news paves the way for a sale to Madison Dearborn. IPL will hold a shareholders’ meeting on September 28th to ask investors to vote for the deal, which requires a minimum 66 per cent majority to go through.