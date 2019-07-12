AB InBev delays pricing world’s biggest IPO amid soft demand

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, has delayed pricing the sale of shares in its Asian business, throwing into doubt the largest initial public offering of the year.

AB InBev has been seeking to sell a minority stake in Budweiser APAC - which markets 50 brands including Budweiser and Stella Artois in China, Australia, South Korea and Vietnam – for up to $9.8 billion (€8.7 billion).

The listing is crucial to AB InBev’s effort to repair its balance sheet after acquisition spree that saw its debt rise to more than $100 billion. By listing its Asian business, the brewer hoped it could entice investors and use the listed company as a vehicle to acqurie regional rivals.

Price

The brewer had been expected to narrow the price range of between HK$40 to HK$47 (€4.53 - €5.30) per share by July 11. Instead, amid soft demand, the brewer will take until the end of Monday to weigh its options, said a person familiar with the matter on Friday.

The deal had been expected to trump ride-hailing company Uber as the biggest IPO of 2019. AB InBev has been seeking to list 1.6bn primary shares in a deal that would have valued the business at between $54.2bn and $63.7bn.

Analysts however questioned whether the company was seeking too rich a price for its shares. Jefferies and Bernstein Research, which are not involved, reckoned it was only worth $45 billion to $55 billion.

Bernstein analysts wrote last week that they saw “limited value upside even at the bottom of the range” that AB InBev had set, implying that the initial pricing was a stretch. In a poll Bernstein conducted among investors, it found “peak appetite” from respondents came in at HK$38 to HK$40 per share, 2 per cent below the bottom end of the pricing range.

Bloomberg and Reuters earlier reported that the banks working on the IPO for AB InBev were having trouble finding enough demand to price it within the current range.

Carlos Brito, AB InBev’s chief executive, told the Financial Times in an interview in late June that he would only move ahead with the share sale if the terms were good for the company.

Asia

Asked why he would want to sell a chunk of business in what has been the company’s fastest-growing region, he responded: “We’re not giving away anything. If we do it, we are only going to do it if the price is right and if the market prevailing conditions are right.”

The Asia unit, dubbed Budweiser APAC, includes a fast-growing business in China, as well as a more mature, profitable one in Australia and South Korea. The latter generated almost two-thirds of last year’s revenue of $8.5bn and just over half of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $2.8 billion, according to the IPO filing.

But China is expected to be the main growth driver as the burgeoning middle class trades up from local brews to foreign ones such as Budweiser, which are positioned as premium brands. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019