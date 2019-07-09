65 jobs to be lost at Coca-Cola in Drogheda

Some 65 staff employed at Coca-Cola in Drogheda, Co Louth have been told they were losing their jobs following a global review by the company of its Integrated Services division.

The review was announced in January and while 65 jobs will be impacted, 10 new roles will also be created.

The company will remain a major employer in the area, around 200 are employed in Droghea at the moment and it is understood that the package being offered to the 65 is competitive.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson on Tuesday said it is evolving as a total beverage company and, “that includes changing the way we work to increase our speed and agility.”

“The company’s Integrated Services organisation provides a broad range of support services globally, including for finance, procurement, human resources and a number of other areas.”

“As we move to the next generation of services, we’re looking for opportunities to think innovatively. This includes the use of third-party providers to provide managed services. We will work to treat all employees fairly and compassionately throughout this process.”

Labour Senator Ged Nash, who is from Louth, said it was “exceptionally sad news” for the 65 staff.

“I understand the redundancies will be rolled out between October and January and that 10 new roles are to be created at Southgate.

“The presence of Coke in Drogheda is an important one for our local economy and it is crucially important that we retain the jobs we have in the operation in the town and that Coke reasserts its commitment to Drogheda. Government and IDA must now redouble their efforts to attract additional investment into Drogheda in light of today’s announcement.”

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said: “The Government will make every State support available to these employees,” and he had spoken to the Minister for business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys and to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty. “We will be collectively doing our utmost to help these workers transition and find new employment opportunities,” he said.