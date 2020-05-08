176 jobs under threat at National Pen in Dundalk

Some 176 jobs are under threat at National Pen in Dundalk , Co Louth after the pen manufacturer suffered a “significant” Covid-19 impact on its business. The US group said the pandemic and related lockdowns had hit its core customer base of small- and medium-sized companies.

“As such, National Pen has taken the difficult decision to realign our operations with customer demand. This will likely impact approximately 176 team members at our facility in Dundalk, Ireland over the coming months predominantly within our contact centre through the reorganisation of teams and the migration of Japanese contact centre operations to a facility in Japan.

‘Regrettable’

It said the decision to reorganise “is regrettable but unfortunately necessary in order to secure our long-term future and we remain committed to supporting those impacted to the fullest extent possible.”

Dundalk has been the European headquarters of National Pen for more than 30 years. The company will continue to employ 380 people at the Co Louth facility.