Major development in Limerick, Cartrawler hits the brakes and your child online

Limerick’s Tiernan Properties has secured Marks & Spencer as the anchor tenant for a major €60 million development on the city’s Arthur’s Quay. Laura Slattery has the details.

A private equity firm set by by Live Aid campaigner, Bob Geldof, offering investors 20 per cent returns, set up one of its headquarters in tax-friendly Mauritius, according to a trove of leaked documents. Will Fitzgibbon reports.

Irish travel tech company Cartrawler has reported flat revenues and a drop in profits for the nine months to September last year as it invested heavily in the business in what was a challenging environment. Charlie Taylor reports.

Bord na Móna paid chief executive, Tom Donnellan, ¤308,000 in his first year in charge of the semi-State company, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Irish fintech company Assure Hedge has raised an additional €1.62 million to bring total investment secured this year to almost €4 million, writes Charlie Taylor.

Ciara O’Brien looks at preparing our children for life online and she also reviews the Panasonic Lumix S1.

Olive Keogh find how sustainability is topping the agenda for budding entrepreneurs.

New Innovator meets Martin Trainor whose ‘Hansel and Gretel’ inspired system uses digital tags to better enable crisis management.

Frank Dillon meets Prof Alf Rehn and hears how gobbledegook is drowning innovation.

Cantillon looks at the management changes at Ryanair, Tullow betting big on Peru and how the ghost of Anglo continues to linger.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, ponders the ethical aspects of the gig economy and how it hampers a holistic approach to personal development.

In this weeks Inside Business podcast Brian Hayes, the former Fine Gael politician who recently took over as chief executive of the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, has said three tests should be met before the Government lifts banker pay restrictions, however Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty disagrees with him.

