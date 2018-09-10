Mainstream may be sold in 2020, Paddy Power in the US and ‘leaving do’ etiquette

Dublin-based Mainstream Renewable Power will more likely be sold on from as soon as 2020 rather than go through an initial public offering (IPO), according to the company’s chief executive, Andy Kinsella. Joe Brennan has the story.

Irish gambling giant Paddy Power Betfair’s US affiliate Fanduel has begun offering sports betting on smart phones to customers in New Jersey. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Growth in constructioncontinued through August, despite slowing slightly on the previous month, data published on Monday shows, writes Barry O’Halloran. Ulster Bank’s construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) shows that activity in commercial development, house building and public projects increased again last month.

Growing numbers of people living close to the border may be putting cash aside as a safeguard against any fallout from Brexit, according to a survey published today. Barry O Halloran has the details.

A global survey ranks University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School’s MSc in international management at seventh in the world.

Irish-headquartered hospitality group Great National Hotels and Resorts has merged with a British rival to create what it claims is one of the largest independent hotel chains in Europe. Charlie Taylor reports.

Chris Johns advises parents to tell their children to forget about becoming doctors, lawyers or accountants.

Pilita Clark ponders the rituals of the office leaving do and says its bad manners just to up and go without a word.

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of a decade ago.

And, as it draws closer, what will Budget 2019 mean for you?

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.