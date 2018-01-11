Lowering cost of apartments; CES lacks wow factor; Inside Apple’s secretive facility

The head of one of Ireland’s biggest homebuilders has said the cost of apartments in Dublin could be lowered by about 20 per cent if they were allowed to construct residential blocks of up to nine storeys in the city centre, writes Ciarán Hancock. You can listen to the interview here also.

CES 2018, one of the biggest technology fairs in the world, is ongoing in Vegas but Ciara O’Brien finds that it lacks the wow factor.

Technology columnist John Holden reminds us that it is not just the fresh of face who are affected by the ever-burgeoning gig economy.

Ciara reviews theFujifilm Instax Share, the digital answer to those sepia tinted photographs of yore.

Charlie Taylor has a peek inside Apple’s secretive Cork facility and finds that some things remain off limits.

Our resident sage Cantillon muses on just what is Richard Branson selling now? What’s on the agenda at CarTrawler and the dependency of the food sector on our nearest neighbour.

Karlin Lillington says that the public service card seems to be morphing into an identity card by stealth, and that we should be very wary.

Three brothers bid goodbye to a Churchtown institution, much to the chagrin of local DIY enthusiasts.

