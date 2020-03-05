Liquidator threatens legal action against ban, Covid-19 and the gig economy and carbon limits

The liquidator of former newspaper publisher Johnston Press Ireland Ltd had to threaten legal action against the company’s bank to get about €2 million cash in its accounts, new documents show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Significant progress in decarbonising power generation in Ireland is being undermined by increases in carbon emissions from transport and heating, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details

Dublin and London-based venture capital firm Frontline Ventures has unveiled a new $80 million (€62.5 million) fund to help US software companies expanding into Europe, writes Charlie Taylor

Venture capital investment in Irish small and medium sized businesses grew by 11 per cent in 2019, according to new figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA), writes Ciara O’Brien.

The Hilton group has announced a £10 million “transformation project” for its Belfast hotel which occupies a landmark site overlooking the River Lagan in the city. Francess McDonnell reports.

Cantillon tells us that a virtual Geneva Motor Show is not better than the real thing and wonders what weapons do central banks have left to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavrus.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington points out that 57 million US workers are in the gig economy and mast cannot afford to miss a day’s wages never mind pay $3,000 for a coronavirus test.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Raleigh electric hybrid bike, has tips to stop Alexa and Siri listening to you and how to create your own EDM with this DIY Synth Kit. Ciara also looks at the reasons why we spend a lot of time looking for a charger that fits our gadget and why one size doesn’t fit all.

This week’s Inside Business podcast: Has Covid-19 changed the outlook for the Irish economy? Cliff Taylor talks to Conall Mac Coille, Chief Economist at Davy Stockbrokers. We find out about an all-Ireland company, Randox Laboratories, whose product is at the frontline of global efforts to detect the disease and prevent its spread.

Claire McCarthy wonders could the Danish co-op model solve Ireland’s housing problems?

Change Donations is the only Irish-based micro-donation company helping charities and non-profits connect with a younger generation of donors.” Olive Keogh finds out more.

John Holden says it’s about time tech felt corporate tax Bern.

Peter McGuire looks at how the aviation sector is getting to grips with environmental concerns.

