Korn Ferry Ireland appoints Bob Casey managing director

Consultancy firm Korn Ferry has announced the appointment of Bob Casey as managing director of its Irish operations.

Mr Casey has spent three years as a senior client partner within the company. As managing director, he will lead a team of 40 colleagues.

Sonamara Jeffreys, co-president, EMEA, said: “His appointment comes at a time when perhaps the need for change has never been greater.

“We have invested significantly in Ireland with top talent who are tasked with advising clients in the Irish market while also working on EMEA and global clients to leverage our world class capability.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Casey, said he was “delighted” with his new role. “I have been a part of the outstanding team here for the last three years, so I am acutely aware of the talented individuals working across the firm,” he said.

“My focus will be to continue the successful growth of the business and to use my experience to guide our talented team to help our clients capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”