KFC lease row, food prices in a no-deal Brexit, and Aer Lingus’s ownership issue

A legal row has broken out between the owners of the Omni Park shopping centre in Dublin, which includes the McKeon family of builders and private clients of stockbroker Goodbody, and an Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise owned by Raju and Sundeep Tuli, wealthy Scottish investors who have extensive Irish interests. Mark Paul has the details.

The price of everyday food items across Ireland and Britain could jump by up to 45 per centdue to WTO tariffs, and there could also be “reduced availability” of some goods in the event of a no-deal Brexit, retail industry leaders on both sides of the Irish Sea have warned. Francess McDonnell reports.

The European Union has given Aer Lingus and two related airlines in Spain a six-month deadline, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, in which to restructure its shareholding and thus ensure it is eligible to continue operating as a European company. Guy Hedgecoe has the details.

Some 90 per cent of Bank of Ireland’s 10,500-strong workforce are set to benefit from an average 3.1 per cent pay increase agreed with the lender’s main trade union with the assistance of an independent mediator. Joe Brennan reports.

In her weekly column, Karlin Lillington argues that the United States should fix its own lax tax system before pointing fingers are Ireland.

