Kerry Group scoops business award for success in Asia

Kerry Group’s success in Asian markets has been recognised with the Tralee-based group winning the main company prize at the inaugural Asia Matters Business Awards in Dublin.

The listed food company won the lifetime achievement award for its success in becoming a leading taste, nutrition and consumer food group with annual sales of more than €6.4 billion.

Kerry Group continues to invest in growth priorities in the region, with ongoing expansion in Indonesia, China and Malaysia.

The award was presented by Asia Matters chairman Alan Dukes and executive director Martin Murray to Kerry’s chief executive Edmond Scanlon at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

Cork City Council deputy chief executive Pat Ledwidge was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his work in building links between the region and Shanghai, a city of 24 million people and home to the world’s busiest container port.

Other winners included Magnet Networks (most successful market entry), Combilift (expansion in Asia markets), Cubic Telecom (technology exporter) Fenergo (fintech), Beijing Dublin International College at UCD (higher education), AgraKepak (food and beverage exporter) and Powerscourt Estate (regional Asia business initiative).

Mr Dukes said the awards reflected the “strength of Irish business and companies who are displaying vision and innovation in competing in the world’s leading markets in Asia”.

Asia Matters is a think tank set up to promote business links between Ireland and Asia.