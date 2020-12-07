Kellogg’s Irish operation, consumer splurge and the office of the future

Breakfast cereals giant Kellogg’s directed more than €1.1 billion of sales from Europe through one of its Irish units last year, an increase of 16 per cent. Mark Paul has the details.

The acquisition of so-called turn-key properties, which ares bought directly from private developers for social housing tenants is key to solving the State’s housing crisis, the chief executive of one of the country’s largest housing co-ops has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The lockdown of non-essential retail throughout November did not prevent Irish consumers from shopping but instead sent them online for a pre-Christmas e-commerce spree, according to data from the fintech payments platform, Revolut. Mark Paul reports.

Highland Europe, a technology-focused venture capital firm co-founded by Irishman Fergal Mullen, has raised €700 million for a new fund in just two months, and is actively on the lookout for Irish companies to back, writes Charlie Taylor.

One of the largest shipping operators into Dublin Port has offered to extend ferry arrivals from Holyhead by between 25 and 40 minutes to avoid post-Brexit congestion at the port, reports Simon Carswell.

Ronspot, an Irish start-up that has developed an employee space management solution, has raised more than €650,000 in investment, reports Charlie Taylor.

Ireland has a pipeline of offshore wind projects big enough to deliver major decarbonisation and to meet key Government targets, but lack of a robust planning system risks derailing development, according to an Irish Wind Energy Association report, writes. Kevin O’Sullivan.

“We have a large family. We are retired and are in our 70s.We own two houses, one of which is rented out, the other is the family home. We want to sell the family home which is the bigger of the two and distribute the proceeds among our children. What are the tax implications?” Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions.

Chris Johns point out that no matter what deal is done in Brexit, it will be bad.

Pilita Clarkwonders what the office of the post-Covid world will look like.

In our weekly opinion piece Cathriona Hallahan, MD of Microsoft Ireland argues that meeting the evolving needs of the Irish workforce will require a transformation of our education system

In this week’s Inside Business podcast Laura Slattery is joined by Dubliner Jo Farrelly, former marketing director of TopShop, to discuss its future.

