K Club’s preferred bidder, RTÉ’s finances and Revenue’s tax reassessments

Michael Fetherston, a low-profile Dublin nursing homes operator and hotelier, has emerged as the preferred bidder to buy the K Club golf resort, which was put on the market last year by Michael Smurfit seeking up to €80 million. Mark Paul has the details

How much money has RTÉ got and how does it spend it? Laura Slattery delves into its annual report to see how the numbers add up at a time when the loss-making Montrose broadcaster is planning cutbacks to its services.

An aggressive surge in Revenue tax reassessments could threaten Ireland’s reputation for tax certainty, the Dublin-based Edmund Burke Institute has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The maker of Drumshanbo Gin plans to press ahead with the expansion of capacity at its Leitrim distillery and build a visitor centre in spite of the uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit. Ciarán Hancock has the details

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan sets out eight things you need to know about your tax form for 2018.

In her her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery examines Amazon’s deal with New Zealand for the latest Lord of the Rings series and wonders if Ireland is missing a trick.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.