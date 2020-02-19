Just 8,000 new homes for sale, Morrison to change hands, and Irish growth to slow

Only around 8,000 of the 21,000 new homes built in the Republic last year were offered for sale on the open market, according to the Construction Industry Federation. Barry O’Halloran crunches the numbers.

Russia’s richest woman Yelena Baturina looks set to add to her wealth thanks to her well-timed investment in Dublin’s luxury Morrison Hotel, which is being offered for sale at €80 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details of the transaction.

The ongoing boom in office and residential accommodation in Dublin’s north docklands is set to spur the interest of a wide range of international investors in the upcoming sale of Point Square, with a guide price of about €100 million. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Irish economic activity may be dampened in the near term as households and businesses rein in spending amid uncertainty caused by the inconclusive general election result, according to Bank of Ireland. Joe Brennan goes through the bank’s forecasts.

Barry’s Hotel is one of the most storied venues in Dublin and is being brought to market for sale by agent JLL with a guide price of €8 million, and planning permission to extend the premises. Ronald Quinlan reports on the sale.

In our Bottom Line column, Barry O’Halloran says political posturing post the recent election is a greater threat to our future economic growth than Brexit or the coronavirus.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.