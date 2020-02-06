JP Morgan Ireland boss appointed to lead American chamber

The chief executive of JP Morgan’s Irish arm has been appointed as president of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland for 2020.

Carin Bryans, senior country officer for JP Morgan Chase in Ireland, takes over the role from Mark Gantly, senior research and development director of HP Enterprise, who held the position last year.

Ms Bryans oversees JP Morgan’s business in Ireland. She previously held a series of roles at JP Morgan, Chase Manhattan Bank in Ireland and in Zenith Data Systems in France.

She has also served as a director of the American Chamber since March 2016. Also on the board is American Chamber chief executive Mark Redmond and Facebook Ireland’s head Gareth Lambe.