Johnson & Johnson ‘knew for decades’ asbestos was in baby powder

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) knew its baby powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos "for decades".

J&J was found to have known about the presence of small amounts of asbestos in its products from as early as 1971, a Reuters examination of company memos, internal reports and other confidential documents showed.

Reuters report also showed the company had commissioned and paid for studies conducted on its Baby Powder franchise and hired a ghostwriter to redraft the article that presented the findings in a journal.

The company, in 1976, had assured the US Food and Drug Administration that no asbestos was "detected in any sample" of talc produced between December 1972 and October 1973 when at least three tests by three different labs from 1972 to 1975 had found asbestos in its talc.

J&J has been battling some 6,000 cases claiming its Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products cause ovarian cancer. The products have also been linked with mesothelioma, a rare and deadly form of cancer that affects the delicate tissue that lines body cavities.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell more than 12 per cent on Friday, on track to post their biggest percentage drop in more than 16 years.

While J&J has dominated the talc powder market for more than 100 years, the products contributed to a mere 0.5 per cent of its revenue of $76.5 billion last year. Talc cases make up fewer than 10 per cent of all personal injury lawsuits pending against the company.



However, Baby Powder is considered essential to J&J's image as a caring company - a "sacred cow," as one 2003 internal email put it. - Reuters